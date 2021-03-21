UH faces Rutgers in men's NCAA tournament 2nd round

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- The University of Houston Cougars are looking ahead to take on Rutgers in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.The Cougars are on an impressive streak, winning the last eight consecutive games in the regular and post seasons combined.Houston is a No. 2 seed and faces 10th-seeded Rutgers in the Midwest Region's second round on Sunday. It's unclear if starting guard DeJon Jarreau will be available after he missed all but 41 seconds with a hip pointer.Head coach Kelvin Sampson earned his 664th win against Cleveland State in first-round play, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.Hanging with Houston, No. 6 in the AP poll, was simply too much to ask for Cleveland State - even on a neutral court that had at least a measure of tournament atmosphere. Fans gathered early in the concourse, took photos of statues, lined up for concessions and some brought signs."That's a one seed, I'm telling you," Vikings coach Dennis Gates said. "They can score the basketball in every which way possible. They do a great job defensively of not fouling. We didn't play our very best but that was because of the University of Houston. They put us on our heels."Houston was one of three Texas teams that made appearances during the first two days of the tourney. Texas Southern drew an ace in a First Four victory Thursday. Texas Tech made it a pair by beating Utah State in the early game Friday and the Cougars made it three of a kind with Friday night's victory. No Texas teams are scheduled to play in Bloomington on Saturday and tourney games after the first round will be played in Indianapolis.Tip-off is set for Sunday at 6:10 p.m. and will air on TBS.