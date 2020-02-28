UH supplies water, food for students amid water emergency

The University of Houston will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, due to the City of Houston’s water main break. https://t.co/VhmmO0Wr7T pic.twitter.com/Jo6JtKi0ln— University of Houston (@UHouston) February 28, 2020
The city of Houston, except for Kingwood and the Clear Lake area, has been under a boil water notice lasting 24 hours after a massive water line break near the East 610 Loop Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, a city contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.
City officials said the line provides water to 40 to 50 percent of Houston residents.
"I haven't been able to wash dishes or even take a bath or anything," said a UH student.
The university quickly shut down its campus after reports of the notice, leaving many UH students along with Third Ward residents with few options to shop for necessities during the emergency. Some rushed to stores for water, but many came across empty shelves.
"For some of us, we don't live in Houston, we live on campus so, we don't have an option," a student told ABC13.
The UH Emergency Operations Center brought in portable toilets as the dining team provided students with quick, cold meals. Food trucks were also made available along with, of course, stacks of fresh water.
Bottled water is available in all residence halls as well as at UH Dining locations. Cougar Woods is open until 10p.m. We also have more water deliveries coming tonight.— University of Houston (@UHouston) February 28, 2020
"I just think it's really helpful for UH to put something in time of need," said student Chris Oliver. "It's really great."
All university activities are also cancelled on Friday except for Cougar Baseball, which is schedule for 6:30 p.m. The university said Friday's closures do not apply to UH's campuses in Katy or Sugar Land.
