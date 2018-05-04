University of Houston police say a student was robbed while walking Thursday afternoon on the main campus in southeast Houston.It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cullen and Wheeler.Police say a man bumped into the student and grabbed his keys from his hand, and ran westbound towards Wheeler and Scott Street.According to police reports, the student chased the suspect on foot for a short distance, but stopped when the man said he had a gun.Police described the robber as a black male between the ages of 15 and 18, 5'6" to 5'8", 140 to 160 pounds, wearing dark jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.The student was not injured during the incident.