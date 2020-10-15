Traffic

Massive Third Ward road construction project enters next phase

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next phase of a major road construction project is set to get underway Thursday that will continue to address ongoing problems in the area near the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

It's part of a $30 million improvement plan designed to repair six streets in the area. Construction barricades are already set up in the area around Elgin and Cullen Boulevard.

Back in 2018 when the project was first announced, cracked pavement and broken sidewalks were a common site in the area.

The first phase to repair Cullen Boulevard between North MacGregor and Wheeler Avenue was completed this summer.

RELATED: Cullen Boulevard continued expansion to provide relief for 288

This phase focuses on the area between Wheeler and I-45.

FROM 2017: Massive construction project promises 7-month-long traffic nightmare

