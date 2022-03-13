university of houston

No. 18 UH men's basketball team wins AAC title game with 71-53 win over Memphis

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team won the American Athletic Conference title game Sunday afternoon after a 71-53 win over Memphis.

The Coogs were ranked No. 18 heading into the matchup against the Tigers in Fort Worth.

Center Jalen Duren led the team in scoring with 14 points in 33 minutes. He also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists.



The Cougars lost AAC title games in 2018 and 2019 to Cincinnati, and beat the Bearcats for the 2021 crown after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonhoustonncaacollege basketballbasketballsports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Former U of H basketball standout outfits Olympic stars
UH student to launch 'Cougar Closet' to help students find confidence
Art Briles returning to college football at Grambling State
Houston-area legends take center stage as college baseball begins
TOP STORIES
Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash, deputies say
Man's skeletal remains found near Anahuac, Chambers Co. deputies say
Texas Education Agency to examine teacher shortage under Gov. Abbott
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Gov. Abbott visits Houston on statewide 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Show More
After a chilly start we're warming up for Spring Break
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Gas station manager says thieves stole diesel from underground tanks
More TOP STORIES News