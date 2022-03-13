No. 18 UH men's basketball team wins AAC title game with 71-53 win over Memphis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team won the American Athletic Conference title game Sunday afternoon after a 71-53 win over Memphis.The Coogs were ranked No. 18 heading into the matchup against the Tigers in Fort Worth.Center Jalen Duren led the team in scoring with 14 points in 33 minutes. He also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists.The Cougars lost AAC title games in 2018 and 2019 to Cincinnati, and beat the Bearcats for the 2021 crown after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.