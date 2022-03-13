No. 18 UH men's basketball team wins AAC title game with 71-53 win over Memphis

The Coogs were ranked No. 18 heading into the matchup against the Tigers in Fort Worth.
Center Jalen Duren led the team in scoring with 14 points in 33 minutes. He also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
COOGS WIN!— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 13, 2022
presented by @thejointchiro#AmericanHoops 🏆 🧹@UHouston is @American_MBB Tournament Champions!#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/PxAcqYgV58
The Cougars lost AAC title games in 2018 and 2019 to Cincinnati, and beat the Bearcats for the 2021 crown after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
