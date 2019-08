Alleged University of Houston hazing victim said charge filed against Pi Kappa Alpha 'falls short' of the mark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former University of Houston student who says he was the victim of a brutal hazing incident said the district attorney's decision to re-indict the frat, and not the members, falls short.A hazing charge leveled against a University of Houston fraternity isn't exactly what Jared Munoz thought would happen when he came forward."It's almost like shooting a shot in the air," Munoz explained. "It's not really targeting anyone. It falls short of the mark of setting the right example."Three years ago, Munoz says he was the victim of a brutal hazing incident at Pi Kappa Alpha. Munoz said he was blindfolded, and driven off-campus.Munoz told ABC13 he was forced to roll in feces, vomit, and spit. Later, he said he was forced to run across a field at night holding glow sticks, as frat members blindsided him.He said the hazing left him in the hospital with a lacerated spleen and put him in the ICU.The university suspended the fraternity and a hazing charge was leveled, not against any member, but the national Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The case was dismissed on a filing error.Last week, the district attorney announced the grand jury re-indicted the organization. ABC13's legal expert Steve Shellist said the organization faces a $10,000 fine."You can't put an organization in jail," Shellist explained. "You can't put an organization on probation. All you can do is fine them."Shellist was surprised more charges weren't filed. After reading the indictment, he said frat members could've faced felonies."You could have unlawful restraint," Shellist said. "You could have kidnapping charges. You would have assault charges. You would have aggravated assault charges."Charges would have to come quickly. Shellist said the statute of limitations ends in a couple of months.The district attorney's office can't comment on the grand jury process, but did send ABC13 a statement:Shellist believes it's possible frat brothers were given immunity to admit what happened."If he didn't know who ruptured his spleen, because it was pitch black outside, and the other kids aren't talking, the DA's office may never have had an opportunity to charge an individual," Shellist explained.Frat members may not face a criminal jury, but they might see a civil one. Munoz filed a million-dollar lawsuit in hopes to get justice for what he says was a brutal form of hazing."I want to set the example for the rest of the nation," Munoz said. "This is still a national crisis. Still losing sons and daughters, brothers and sisters to this kind of crisis."We reached out to Pi Kappa Alpha for a comment, but we haven't heard from the organization.The University of Houston sent ABC13 a statement:UNIVERSITY STATEMENT:Background: UH placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity under interim suspension on July 21, 2017 until completion of an administrative investigation. The current suspension expires in Oct. 2023. Hazing is defined in Sec. 3.16 of the UH Student Code of Conduct , consistent with Sec. 37.151 of the Texas Education Code RELATED LINKS: