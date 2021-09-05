university of houston

Will UH join the Big 12? Here's how fans feel about it

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Will UH join the Big 12? Here's how fans feel about it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- College football fans decked out in game day attire packed the parking lots at NRG Stadium Saturday evening as the University of Houston hosted Texas Tech.

It was a meeting of old Southwest Conference rivals that could turn into a yearly game if the Coogs join the Big 12.


"With COVID, I guess going on two years, we have been waiting for a long time," said a UH fan. "We've all been waiting for this moment."

For many, it's more than a game. It's a family tradition.

"My dad went here. So did my two brothers. I went to school here," said the fan.

Leslie Landrum brought her family to the game in honor of her father, who was a UH alum.

"He died eight years ago, so what a great day to celebrate him," said Landrum.

A big topic of conversation among tailgaters was the possibility of UH joining the Big 12 conference.


Fans said the Coogs are ready to be a part of a more competitive conference.

"We got a team that can take the challenge and put Houston on the map," said a fan.

And it's not just UH fans in support. Texas Tech fans are also on board.

"I think it would be a great addition," said a Tech fan. "It would be great to have the old comradery of the old Southwest conference here."

A vote of the conference's 10 members is required to approve candidate schools. The Big 12 presidents are expected to meet next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonnrgfootballsportscollege football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
UH player's classy gesture in defeat is seen almost 4 million times
AAMA scholar to become 1st in her family to graduate college
UH falls to Cincinnati 35-20 in AAC Championship
UH could turn national title picture upside-down if it beats Cincy
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News