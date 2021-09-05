Will UH join the Big 12? Here's how fans feel about it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- College football fans decked out in game day attire packed the parking lots at NRG Stadium Saturday evening as the University of Houston hosted Texas Tech.It was a meeting of old Southwest Conference rivals that could turn into a yearly game if the Coogs join the Big 12."With COVID, I guess going on two years, we have been waiting for a long time," said a UH fan. "We've all been waiting for this moment."For many, it's more than a game. It's a family tradition."My dad went here. So did my two brothers. I went to school here," said the fan.Leslie Landrum brought her family to the game in honor of her father, who was a UH alum."He died eight years ago, so what a great day to celebrate him," said Landrum.A big topic of conversation among tailgaters was the possibility of UH joining the Big 12 conference.Fans said the Coogs are ready to be a part of a more competitive conference."We got a team that can take the challenge and put Houston on the map," said a fan.And it's not just UH fans in support. Texas Tech fans are also on board."I think it would be a great addition," said a Tech fan. "It would be great to have the old comradery of the old Southwest conference here."A vote of the conference's 10 members is required to approve candidate schools. The Big 12 presidents are expected to meet next week.