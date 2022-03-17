university of houston

Roar for the UH Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party

UH Coogs celebrate with fans before taking on UAB's 'backcourt combo'

HOUSTON, Texas -- As local hoops fans know, March Madness is back and University of Houston Cougars have clinched the American Athletic Conference Championship and now face the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Friday, March 18.

To celebrate the No. 5-seeded Coogs as they take on UAB in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, UH and Houston First Corp. are hosting a free, downtown March Madness watch party at Avenida Houston on Friday, starting at 8 pm. Fans are encouraged to don their best UH gear or red and scream for the team.

Expect a massive 24-foot viewing screen, music, drinks, games, prizes, appearances by UH mascots Shasta and Sasha, and performances from the university's dance, cheer, and band, per an announcement.

