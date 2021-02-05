Uber Eats driver carjacked by 3 suspects in N. Harris Co.

#NOW-Heavy police presence in the 4000 block of Swinden Drive. Constable Deputies are on scene investigating a shooting, where an Ubereats driver was carjacked.



The three armed suspects robbed his white Chevy Malibu



Investigation is underway, please avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are investigating after an Uber Eats driver says he was carjacked Friday in north Harris County.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted the incident on Twitter, saying three armed suspects assaulted the delivery driver in the 4000 block of Swinden Drive.The robbers reportedly waited on a side street for the victim to make a stop before they attacked the driver and stole the 2012 white Chevy Malibu.The driver was transported to the hospital where he's expected to be OK.Deputies say they're still searching for the suspects who are described as two African-Americans and one Hispanic person.