Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs for wheel

SACRAMENTO, California --
It was not a great night on the road for a California Uber driver who had only one arm to use to keep a passenger from going for his steering wheel.

Dax Castro posted a dashcam recording of his struggle with a man sitting in his front seat.

According to Castro on Facebook, the ordeal took place as he was driving the passenger to a downtown Sacramento location, all while traveling at freeway speeds.

"You gotta let go, man!" Castro told the passenger.

In response, the unidentified passenger told Castro, "You gotta trust me, brother," and "I love you, brother."

Castro is then seen slowing the vehicle down while trying to keep the man away from the wheel.

The post went on to mention that the passenger was later arrested after registering a 0.19 blood alcohol content.

"I almost died!" Castro stated in the posting. "But obviously I'm thankful that I'm alive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ubercaught on camerarideshareattackcaliforniau.s. & world
Top Stories
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
Lawmaker proposes porn tax to fund border wall
Q&A WITH AN ASTRO: Bregman answers fans' questions on Twitter
Houston Astros Hall of Fame coming to Minute Maid Park
Show More
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
High court lets military implement transgender restrictions
Astros star helps raise $500k to fight childhood cancer
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds home
More News