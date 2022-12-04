2nd suspect arrested, accused of shooting Uber driver during attempted robbery, HPD says

Police said it all started when a passenger demanded to be taken to another location. Shots were fired when the driver didn't give up their keys or cellphone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second suspect was arrested Saturday for an attempted robbery that turned into a shooting against an Uber driver earlier this week, police said.

Houston police said 19-year-old Manny Diaz-Massa is in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said on Sunday, Nov. 27, at about 11:45 p.m., Diaz-Massa was with 28-year-old Mariah Williams when they tried to rob an Uber driver at a convenience store on Quitman Street.

The driver, Daniel Teheri, reportedly dropped four passengers, two men, and two women, off at their destination when one demanded to be taken to another location.

When Teheri refused, he was held at gunpoint, told to get out, and leave his keys and cell phone behind, HPD said. That's when shots were fired.

The four passengers all fled the scene without taking Teheri's car, HPD said.

Diaz-Messa and Williams were later identified as the suspects during the investigation. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Williams was arrested on Dec. 1 for her alleged role in the incident, according to police.

