'He just very calmly took him out:' Uber driver describes moments when passenger was shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Uber driver who witnessed a deadly shooting in his vehicle on Friday described the killing as the "Kiss of Judas."Yahcanon Benyah said the accused shooter "calmly took out" his victim in north Harris County. The driver said shortly after 1 p.m. he responded to a request for a ride.When he approached the house, Benyah said the accused killer and the victim gave each other a hug and exchanged pleasantries.The victim got into Benyah's Jeep Compass, and the driver said the shooter walked to his car, retrieved a gun, and then shot at the passenger."The only way to describe it was the kiss of Judas. These are things you read about. These are things you see in mob movies, but it is never something you think you'll witness in broad daylight," said Benyah. "The shooter didn't appear to be on drugs or anything. His demeanor was not one of anger. He didn't have any look in his eyes. He didn't seem to appear nervous. He wasn't enraged at all. There were no cuss words hurled. He just very calmly took him out."The medical examiner's office told ABC13 Eyewitness News that 26-year-old James Booker died due to multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies arrested Neilo Johnson for the shooting.Johnson is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.