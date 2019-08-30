Have you seen Angel? Uber driver disappeared while working in La Porte

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Since he disappeared days ago, an Uber driver's roommates are growing more desperate for information.

Guadalupe Nares, 61, who goes by Angel, left home just before noon on Tuesday to pick up passengers. His roommates, Lora Young and Rebecca Davis, haven't heard from him since.

"He has no other family," Young said.

"We're all he has," Davis said. "His mother died. He has no kids."

"He usually works until dark because he doesn't want to stay out after dark. He's usually home by 8:30. Even the dog starts looking for him at 8:30 p.m.," Young said.

The roommates called La Porte police. Investigators said they are in the early stages of looking into the case, but haven't yet added Angel to state missing persons databases.

Officers said they're working with Uber to track down Angel's location, but haven't gotten anywhere yet.

With each passing hour, his friends are growing more worried.

"Somebody has to have hurt him for him to not come home and not to have contact us in anyway," Young said.

Uber released a statement saying:

"I can confirm police have reached out to our law enforcement team and we are fully cooperating with them to give them any information that would be helpful for their investigation, including GPS information."

If you've seen Angel or know where he is, you're asked to call La Porte police at (281) 471-2141.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portecarmissing manuber
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
Tanker truck full of orange juice falls 40 feet off US-59
Dad fights back against peeper he found near daughter's bedroom
Amtrak train derails after crash with 18-wheeler in Liberty Co.
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
Show More
Bingsu looks like snow, but tastes like heaven
Top 6 spots to eat in Pasadena
Rap legend Bun B hosts ultimate weekend party for worthy cause
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Amazon's 1-hour grocery delivery service coming to Houston
More TOP STORIES News