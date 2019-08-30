Have you seen Angel? Uber driver disappeared while working in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Since he disappeared days ago, an Uber driver's roommates are growing more desperate for information.Guadalupe Nares, 61, who goes by Angel, left home just before noon on Tuesday to pick up passengers. His roommates, Lora Young and Rebecca Davis, haven't heard from him since."He has no other family," Young said."We're all he has," Davis said. "His mother died. He has no kids.""He usually works until dark because he doesn't want to stay out after dark. He's usually home by 8:30. Even the dog starts looking for him at 8:30 p.m.," Young said.The roommates called La Porte police. Investigators said they are in the early stages of looking into the case, but haven't yet added Angel to state missing persons databases.Officers said they're working with Uber to track down Angel's location, but haven't gotten anywhere yet.With each passing hour, his friends are growing more worried."Somebody has to have hurt him for him to not come home and not to have contact us in anyway," Young said.Uber released a statement saying:If you've seen Angel or know where he is, you're asked to call La Porte police at (281) 471-2141.