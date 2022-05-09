Arts & Entertainment

U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter

EMBED <>More Videos

U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter

KYIV, Ukraine -- The band U2 delivered a surprise underground performance in Ukraine.

Bono and The Edge sang 'Stand by Me' with the singer of a Ukrainian pop group.

The three put on a show inside a subway station that serves as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The acoustic set also included performances of U2 hits like 'With or Without You' and 'Angel of Harlem.'

Bono says President Zelenskyy invited them to perform as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentukrainemusic
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UH's second baseman juggles life as a student, slugger and single mom
Last-minute event ideas for Mother's Day
Road work on Gulf Freeway completed early, TxDOT says
Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating missing man
'It's not just a paycheck': Great resignation, now great reassessment
19-year-old shot and killed in Galveston County
Surveillance video: Wife charged after allegedly killing husband
Show More
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
Canelo faces questions after first loss in nearly a decade
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Man shot after argument outside N. Houston restaurant, deputies say
Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News