Election Q&A: U.S. House District 7

Lizzie Pannill Fletcher* D
Occupation: Member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives

Experience: Serving in District 7, introducing and passing legislation to improve disaster recovery; leading the conversation about our energy future; and expanding access to quality, affordable health care
Contact: www.lizziefletcher.com

What would be your top priorities if you are elected?

LF: Since taking office, I have prioritized the issues that matter to this community: protecting and expanding access to quality, affordable health care; rebuilding and making our infrastructure more resilient; growing our economy; and ensuring Houston leads the way into our energy future.
How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?

LF: It is the highest privilege to bring Houston's values of inclusion, innovation, and collaboration to Congress to help bring progress, equality, and opportunity for all Americans. That means working with members of both parties to find common-sense solutions.

Wesley Hunt R
Occupation: Real estate

Experience: combat veteran, business man, father, and husband. As the husband of a nurse practitioner and a young father, I understand the importance of securing access to quality, affordable health care for every American.
Contact: https://wesleyfortexas.com

What would be your top priorities if you are elected?

WH: In order to preserve the American promise for future generations, I will: protect Houston's energy jobs from Congressional Democrats and the Green New Deal, and ensure Houston receives the support it needs to recover from Hurricane Harvey and prevent future flooding.

How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?

WH: Leaders across the aisle need to act based on the needs of their constituents, not the priorities of their political parties. When I get to D.C., I will work with both parties to deliver results to the 7th District and Texas as a whole.

Shawn Kelly L
Occupation: Drafting/design for oil and gas industry

Experience: I am a regular American citizen. This is my first run for any public office. I feel the citizens' voice has been ignored for far too long. It is my goal that the United States be returned to the citizens.
Contact: www.facebook.com/ShawnKellyTX2020

What would be your top priorities if you are elected?

SK: Balancing the budget. Seeking to create ways to make it easier for families to adopt. Working toward equal opportunities and equal justice. Bringing term limits to the Congress. Reforming elections to make it easier for everyday citizens to run for office. I will preserve our constitution as written.

How will you work to build productive relationships across districts and party lines?

SK: I am non-partisan and will vote for what is best for all Americans.

