Society

U-Haul offering Texans 30 free days of storage

HOUSTON, Texas -- U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Texas residents impacted by the ongoing winter storms and widespread power outages, according to a Feb. 18 media release.

The disaster-relief assistance program is being extended at more than 150 company storage facilities in the Lone Star State. Those interested can visit U-Haul's website to locate a storage facility nearby.

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility. Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist communities with their recovery efforts, particularly for residents who have had frozen pipes burst and cause home damage, U-Haul leaders said in the release.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
