McDonald's drink cup, receipt among clues tying 23-year-old to 10-year-old's shooting, filing states

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One year, 6 months, and 12 days have passed since a 10-year-old boy and his father were shot in an act of road rage on the North Loop during a simple drive home from school.

In that time, the boy, who was hit in the back and leg, needed surgery to remove a bullet in his limb, all while the person responsible still remained at large, until this past weekend.

Houston police announced on Monday that they've arrested 23-year-old Tyric Davis, whom they identified almost a year ago as the gunman in the Feb. 10, 2021 shooting.

The 23-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyric Davis, seen here in his booking photo, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in a road rage shooting on Feb. 10, 2021. Houston Police Department

According to police, Davis was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata that was heading westbound on the North I-610 near Main when the 40-year-old father tried to pass. Instead, the suspect pulled in front of the father's vehicle and slammed on the brakes.

The suspect then pulled a gun and fired shots at the man's vehicle, hitting the father once in the armpit and the son twice.

The victims drove to a nearby urgent care for help, while the suspect continued driving on the service road for a few blocks where his vehicle broke down from the crash, police said. The suspect then took off on foot on North Main Street.

In the wake of the ordeal, charging documents state investigators were able to tie Davis to the shooting through the wrecked vehicle's registration info, fingerprints, the victim's onboard cameras, and a retracing of his cell phone signal that put him on the North Loop at the time of the shooting. Davis' trip to a McDonald's on Lockwood, just a few miles away from the shooting, was particularly noted.

Documents state a McDonald's receipt found in the Hyundai led them to the fast-food restaurant where they reviewed the drive-thru surveillance video and located the vehicle and a person appearing to be the suspect driver purchasing food about an hour before the shooting. A debit card under Davis' name lined up with a purchase made at that time. Investigators also connected fingerprints from a McDonald's cup in the vehicle to Davis.

In addition, police spoke with Davis twice in the month after the shooting, once over the phone and the other time at HPD headquarters. According to court filings, Davis told investigators that a friend had driven his vehicle on that day and, after he being told about the wreck, decided not to do anything about it because it wasn't insured.

About a month later in a face-to-face interview, Davis maintained to deny he was involved in the shooting but identified a different friend as the person driving the vehicle that day, documents read.

Another five months would pass before police identified Davis to the public as the suspect at large.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News reached out to the father shot 18 months ago, who declined to talk on camera. He did say he and his son are 100% physically fine but are still traumatized.

They found out about Davis' arrest on Sunday, the father said.

