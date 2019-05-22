Tyrann Mathieu targeted in $5M extortion plot: court documents

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A New Orleans man accused of trying to extort as much as $5 million from former Houston Texans defense back Tyrann Mathieu has been arrested.reports Geourvon Sears is a distant relative of Mathieu. He's accused of calling and texting the Kansas City Chiefs star, threatening to go to the media with damaging information about the athlete.A federal affidavit alleges Sears told Mathieu he'd drop the issue if he deposited $1.5 million into his bank account.Sears allegedly sent a text to Mathieu later asking for $5 million, threatening to turn over sensitive information to TMZ.Court records also said Sears threatened to kill Mathieu's relatives if he didn't get the money,reports.Mathieu's attorney said his client is going through a "private and personal family issue," and declined to comment further on the case.