Looking for new job? Typhoon Texas has 1,000 spots available

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in search of a summer job, look no further.
Typhoon Texas is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal jobs as the west Houston water-park eyes a summer opening when authorized by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The water-park says they have part-time and seasonal job positions available in water safety, janitorial, food and beverage, front gate and other areas.
Though the water-park has not opened due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have made some changes to help prevent the spread and keep social distancing when they do.
"The family water-park has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets. Decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions and the water-park will operate within capacity guidelines established by Gov. Abbott," the park said in a statement. "Additionally, restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves."
Applications are available at https://www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications should be submitted online for review by the park's management team. Applicants will be contacted for digital interviews.
Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.
