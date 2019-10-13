Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old falls into pond at temple worship center: HCSO
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Astros bats silenced by Yankees in Game 1 loss
Show More
Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
3 people shot after fight outside convenience store
California governor signs bill banning 'lunch shaming'
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
More TOP STORIES News