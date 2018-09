Philippine police say the death toll from Typhoon Mangkhut has climbed to 64.The national police also say 45 other people are missing and 33 were injured in the massive storm, which battered the northern Philippines on Saturday.The hardest-hit province was Benguet, where 38 people died, mostly in two landslides, and 37 remain missing.After blowing past the Philippines, the typhoon lashed Hong Kong and other parts of southern China on Sunday.