Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her teenage son have disappeared Thursday, and Harris County sheriff's deputies believe they may be traveling in the same vehicle.
The sheriff's office made the callout to find 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son, Tyler.
Both were last seen at about 11:40 a.m. in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, which is in the Fall Creek neighborhood in the Humble area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety's CLEAR Alert described each:
Michelle Roenz
- White female
- 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 125 pounds
- Light brown hair
- Green eyes
Tyler Roenz
- White male
- 6 feet 2 inches tall
- 190 pounds
- Dark brown hair, with some facial hair on sideburns
- Brown eyes
Both were last seen in a black 2011 Mazda 3, bearing Texas license plate PGP2413.
Law enforcement officials believe the disappearances pose a credible threat to their own health and safety, according to the DPS bulletin.
Anyone who may have seen the woman and teen is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-262-5206.