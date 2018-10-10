TxDOT wants to make FM 1960 better, but it will take until 2022

Project to widen FM 1960 to bring traffic congestion relief

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
FM 1960 is notorious for its congestion, but relief is coming to a portion of the road between Humble and Atascocita.

TxDOT plans to widen FM 1960 from five lanes to six, from Business 1960 (BF 1960A) near the Eastex Freeway, to just east of Twigsworth Lane in Atascocita.


Construction is set to begin on the five mile project in 2020, with a completion date of 2022.

The project also includes constructing raised medians and 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street.

