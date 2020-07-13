Investigators seek answers after unlicensed driver allegedly killed 2-year-old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6311702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch the scene where police say an unlicensed teen driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in a gas station parking lot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into whether charges will be filed in the death of two year old Jhaylen Zaire Garbutt-Gibbs."My pride and joy was taken from me," said father Zachary Gibbs. "And I'm not sure how I'm going to do it, but I'll just try my best to push forward."Jhaylen was killed on July 10 while at a Valero gas station parking lot in North Harris County.Investigators at the time said an inexperienced teenage driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, trapping the toddler under her vehicle.Jhaylen was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but it was too late.Nobody has been charged, and the Precinct Four Constable said his death is still under investigation.Jhaylen's family held a balloon release in his honor."I'm not worried about punishing somebody, but I want justice to be served," Gibbs said. "There ain't no reason that should have happened. My baby was two years old. I will never hear him say 'dada' no more. I can't watch my baby grow up."