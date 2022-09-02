HPD searching for suspects after 2 women shot while sitting outside Spring Branch apartment

Police said the two older women were shot at close range as two young suspects walked by. One of them was hit in her upper torso or arm area and the other was shot in both feet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are recovering after being shot while sitting outside of an apartment in Spring Branch on Thursday night.

Police were still working to find the suspects.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Valencia Spring Branch apartment complex on Long Point around 9 p.m.

Security video reportedly shows two young men walk past the two women -- who were sitting outside of an apartment on the ground floor of the complex.

After walking by the victims, one of the men reportedly stopped and fired a pistol several times, striking both of the women.

Police said it's unclear if the two groups said anything to each other before the shooting.

"At close range, one of the young men turned around with a pistol and shot numerous times, six to seven that we know of, at the two ladies, hitting both of them," Lt. R. Willkens said. "They are on foot. They left. We don't know where they are. We don't know who they are."

One of the women was hit in her upper torso or arm area, and the other was shot in both feet, investigators said. Police described the victims as older women.

They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.