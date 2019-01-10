Women arrested for hugging and dancing with strangers during New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Authorities arrested and charged two women who were giving out hugs and dancing with strangers on New Year's Eve.

Police say Deloise Lipsey and Junise Thompkins used the tactic as a way to steal from unsuspecting victims.

The victims quickly reported the crimes, and in less than an hour, police stopped the women near downtown Milwaukee.

Investigators say they found credit cards, a driver's license and debit cards belonging to the victims.

The women face 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
