Authorities arrested and charged two women who were giving out hugs and dancing with strangers on New Year's Eve.Police say Deloise Lipsey and Junise Thompkins used the tactic as a way to steal from unsuspecting victims.The victims quickly reported the crimes, and in less than an hour, police stopped the women near downtown Milwaukee.Investigators say they found credit cards, a driver's license and debit cards belonging to the victims.The women face 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.