Two women have been arrested, accused of stealing more than 70 items of clothing during a shoplifting binge at four Galleria stores.Police say Rakeshia Burns and Marshay Taylor stole clothes from The Gap, Hollister, Urban Outfitters and Osh Kosh.Police say they took so many clothes, they had to go to their cars and unload the merchandise before going back inside the GalleriaCourt documents say they swiped 23 shirts, 15 jackets, 34 pairs of pants, a dress and a pair of slippers.Burns and Taylor have been charged with aggregate theft.