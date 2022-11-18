2 Dekaney HS students are back home after becoming ill and going to hospital, Spring ISD says

Two students at Dekaney High School were rushed to Houston Northwest Medical Center after becoming ill, Spring ISD said.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Spring ISD students from Dekaney High School are back home after they were rushed to the hospital on Thursday afternoon, the district said.

The two students reportedly became ill during lunchtime and required medical attention, Spring ISD said in a release.

The video above is from a previous report.

The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention. In an update on Friday morning, Spring ISD said they were both released from the hospital and are OK.

A student sent ABC13 a video that showed more urgency than the district's description. The students were seen lying on the ground and appeared to be unconscious. A nurse and school staff were seen assisting them.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says

An ambulance was called to the school and the students were taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center.

"The Spring ISD Police Department is currently investigating this incident, as the safety of our students is our top priority," the district said, adding that classes continued without interruption.

The school district did not say what caused the students to get sick but said they are looking into what happened, and whether it was the result of an overdose.

Parents started posting on social media as the video was circulating. Two mothers told ABC13 they contacted their children immediately and warned them never to ingest anything from an unknown source.