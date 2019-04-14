Two shot at a hotel party in northwest Houston, possible juvenile, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after being shot at a hotel party in northwest Houston near west FM 1960.
According to police, someone grabbed a gun when an argument broke out around 2:30 a.m. That person fired several rounds, striking two people in the leg.
At least one is believed to be a juvenile.
Police say they have an idea of who the suspect is.
