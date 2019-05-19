Two motorcyclists shot by suspect in car on I-45 at West Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police shut down the North Freeway at West Road for hours to investigate a shooting that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital just after midnight on Sunday.Police say both motorcyclists were headed home when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing several shots, hitting both motorcyclists.One man was shot in the leg. The other man was hit in the stomach.One motorcyclist flipped near Rankin. The second motorcyclist tried getting off at the Greens exit, but ended up falling off his motorcycle.Both men were taken to the hospital.Police haven't identified a suspect. Police say they are waiting to speak to the victims to find out what led to this shooting.