Two men wearing nun masks charged with robbery.

Houston robbery detectives have charged four people with robbing a man they lured to a hotel.13 Eyewitness News shared photos of the suspects last month captured on police surveillance.Someone saw the photos on the ABC13 Facebook page and called in a tip, which led to the arrests.Police say the victim was lured to the America's Inn on the Southwest Freeway on Oct. 14, by 17-year-old Zaida Rebollar. She had been talking to the victim for two weeks."The victim met the suspect through social media and they agreed to meet," said Det. Sgt.Tony Mora with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.The victim arrived at the hotel and found Rebollar and Danea Diaz in the room, police say.Video surveillance captured what happened next.Video shows two men who police identified as Roberto Hernandez and Pedro Liberato, standing in the hall nearby. They then put on elderly nun masks and continue to stand in the hall.Court records say Liberato and Hernandez entered the room, knocked the victim to the ground and put a gun to his head, before taking his money and phone.Detectives shared images of the four robbery suspects, who are either current or former students of North Shore High School."Thanks to Channel 13, specifically you guys, put it on your social media and based on that, I got information identifying these suspects as students or former students at a local area high school," said Mora.