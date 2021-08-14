Neighbors wake up to dozens of shots at apartments where 2 found wounded

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at the 500 blk of Wells Fargo. Units found two adult males, possibly related as brothers, with gunshot wounds. Both have been transported by Lifeflight. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/kTTvUymHZ8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 14, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors at an apartment complex in north Harris County were woken up by dozens of gunshots early Saturday morning.Now an investigation is underway after authorities arrived to find two men wounded.The shooting occurred at the Carriage House Apartments on Wells Fargo Drive just off of FM 1960.When deputies arrived, they found two men, possibly brothers, with gunshot wounds, and at least 60 shell casings.According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at 3:30 a.m., both men were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter. They underwent surgery.A third person also went to the hospital.Deputies did not have information on any of the victims' conditions or a suspect.