shooting

Neighbors wake up to dozens of shots at apartments where 2 found wounded

EMBED <>More Videos

2 men found shot at north Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors at an apartment complex in north Harris County were woken up by dozens of gunshots early Saturday morning.

Now an investigation is underway after authorities arrived to find two men wounded.

The shooting occurred at the Carriage House Apartments on Wells Fargo Drive just off of FM 1960.

When deputies arrived, they found two men, possibly brothers, with gunshot wounds, and at least 60 shell casings.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at 3:30 a.m., both men were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter. They underwent surgery.

A third person also went to the hospital.

Deputies did not have information on any of the victims' conditions or a suspect.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootingapartmentman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News