BEER CAN BEATING: Houston store clerk wants to send message to two men who attacked him

A store clerk has a message for two men who left him in the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A store clerk is recovering a month after he was brutally beaten by beer cans.

It happened on Aug. 5 at the Stop n Go store off Gessner Road.

The victim said he was opening the store when he was attacked by two suspects.

The beating was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows two suspect using their fists and feet, and then turning to beer cans.

The suspects took off with the clerk's car. Police found the car, and arrested Quindarrion Zeno this week. The other suspect is still on the run.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the victim about the attack. At 10, hear from him about the brutal incident and the surprising message he has for his attackers.

