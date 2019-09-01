Help needed in identifying suspects who allegedly robbed elderly woman at Family Dollar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the HPD's Robbery Division need help identifying the suspects who allegedly robbed an elderly woman.The alleged robbery took place at the Family Dollar located at 1420 Gulf Bank.Police said the suspects entered the store for a few minutes, then went outside and hung around the front door.When the 74-year-old woman walked out to her car, one of the suspects aggressively took her wallet, which caused bruising to her arm.Crime Stopper is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the suspects.