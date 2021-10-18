2 juveniles found shot inside vehicle in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A weekend of violence continued into Monday when two juveniles were shot in north Harris County.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Aldine Mail Road, where the sheriff's office said several juveniles were traveling westbound in a car when shots were fired.
Two juveniles were hit. One of them was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the shoulder.
Authorities say a third juvenile was also in the vehicle, but ran off.
According to officials, the group may have been leaving a nearby car meet up.
So far, no arrests have been made and police do not have any descriptions of a suspect.
This latest shooting adds to the scenes law enforcement agencies are investigating across the Houston area.
Over the weekend, at least eight different shooting scenes left five people dead and several others injured.
When Houston police were asked about the shooting, they promised to continue working against the violent crimes in the city.
"It appears to be senseless violence," HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said on Sunday night. "Wherever crime is, HPD will be."
