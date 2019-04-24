Credit card skimmers found at two separate pumps at Katy gas station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3401412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture is asking consumers to be diligent after an inspector found two credit card skimmers at two different pumps at a Katy gas station.The state issued an alert Wednesday. The skimmers were found at the Edge Mart, located at 21411 Clay Rd.Harris County deputies have since removed and seized the devices.Two weeks ago, officials say an inspector found skimmers on six out of eight pumps at the Valero on the North Loop at Wayside.If you think you've been skimmed, call 1-800-TELL-TDA. TDA will send an inspector to check it out.