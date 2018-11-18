Two charged in toddler death in north Texas

Two adults have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl.Early Saturday morning, police arrived at a home in regards to the toddler not breathing. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.She was later identified as Aniyah Darnell. During the investigation, police charged Shamonica Page and Derick Roberson with injury to a child.According to the affidavit, Page had started taking care of Aniyah for the child's mother in August. The suspect admitted to striking Aniyah with a belt numerous times as punishment.Page also said Aniyah had a serious burn and that she chose to not to get her medical help for them. However, she wanted to try 'home remedies' on the child. Page said that despite the burn, she continued to hit Aniyah with a belt on the burn area.Neighbors are stunned by the allegations and child's death."Very sad. Very, very sad. It shouldn't happen to anybody! I don't know what I'd do if anything happened to my grandkids," one woman explained.There were two other children at the scene. They were released to child protective services.