Twitter attempts to stop spread of misinformation following shooting at YouTube headquarters

(TwitterSafety/Twitter)

In the aftermath of the shooting at YouTube headquarters on April 3, Twitter said they are "aware of attempts by some people to deceive others with misinformation." The social media network vowed to take action against anything that violates their rules.


Twitter said it could require users to delete tweets in emergency situations that could place someone in imminent danger.



Twitter spokesperson said to ABC News, "This is the approach we take during situations where misnaming someone could put those individuals in harm's way. There is more detail in our violent threats policy, specifically this section: 'We will not tolerate behavior that encourages or incites violence against a specific person or group of people. We also take action against content that glorifies acts of violence in a manner that may inspire others to replicate those violent acts and cause real offline danger, or where people were targeted because of their potential membership in a protected category.'"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubeyoutube shootingshootingtwittersocial media
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News