New Houston Megan Thee Stallion billboard toasts her spot-on 2014 Twitter prediction

I need a team bc I promise this rap shit gone take off for me— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 27, 2014
"I need a team (because) I promise this rap sh*t gone take off for me," Megan posted back then. She would go on to gain more than 99% of her over 7.3M Twitter followers after that manifestation-dripping tweet, Twitter notes now.
Now, Houstonians can celebrate their hometown Hot Girl with a new billboard located on I-45 South near Wayside, one that toasts the woman many knew as Megan Pete's skyrocketing success to rap and pop culture superstardom.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.