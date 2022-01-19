twitter

New Houston Megan Thee Stallion billboard toasts her spot-on 2014 Twitter prediction

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- The term "manifest" commonly evokes eyerolls and groans these days, as a self-help, motivational mantra. But what else to call Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion's eerily predictive tweet from 2014?



"I need a team (because) I promise this rap sh*t gone take off for me," Megan posted back then. She would go on to gain more than 99% of her over 7.3M Twitter followers after that manifestation-dripping tweet, Twitter notes now.

Now, Houstonians can celebrate their hometown Hot Girl with a new billboard located on I-45 South near Wayside, one that toasts the woman many knew as Megan Pete's skyrocketing success to rap and pop culture superstardom.

