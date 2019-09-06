TV meteorologist charged with possessing child porn

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio TV meteorologist was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing child porn.

Mike Davis, 60, has been a meteorologist at WBNS for more than 30 years.

WCMH reports Davis is accused of possessing what authorities describe as a significant number of child pornography images.

Authorities allege he also sent such images to other people.

"He has been charged with pandering sexual oriented material, second-degree felony. Currently housed at the main jail," said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. "This is punishable by up to eight years in prison and $15,000 fine."

The investigation began after the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children task force got a tip, leading to search warrants for electronics at his home and office.

Authorities say there could be additional charges as the investigation continues.
