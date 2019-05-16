Tutor accused of offering sex to teen during lessons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old tutor is at the center of some pretty disturbing allegations coming from the parents of a 15-year-old boy.Leticia Lowery appeared before a judge Thursday morning on a charge of online solicitation of a minor after the parents of the teen claim they found sexually explicit messages from the woman on their son's phone.Lowery is accused of offering to perform sex acts on the teenage boy while he was at her home for tutoring.The parent of the teen said they regularly monitor their son's social media, and four days ago found disturbing and sexually explicit text messages allegedly from Lowery that included offers to perform sex acts and also a nude photo.The parent also claims a text message from Lowery requested a photo of the teen's private parts.The tutor is now facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor.