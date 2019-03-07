Tulane student Margaret Maurer killed by flying tires at Mississippi highway rest stop

EMBED <>More Videos

A Tulane University student was killed at a highway rest stop after tires from a passing truck struck her.

GAUTIER, Miss. -- Authorities say a Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in Mississippi when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her.

News outlets report officials with the New Orleans school have identified the student as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer, of Forest Lake, Minnesota. Gautier police say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it lost the wheels, which then crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the rest stop.

Authorities say Maurer and two friends were about to get back into their vehicle when the tires hit her and two cars. The rest stop was closed while the death was investigated. It's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer's tires to come loose.

Gautier lies just west of Pascagoula on the Mississippi coast.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mississippilouisianaminnesotawoman killedus worldfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI and police search for possible dead bodies in Clear Lake
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Texas man accused of infecting 3-year-old girl with his STDs
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Ex-officer found guilty for killing stranded black motorist
Investigation looking into video of officer accused of racism
Tesla driver apparently asleep while going 75 mph on freeway
Show More
Genes could increase chance of dying from stress, doctor says
Authorities seek help to ID girl found in duffel bag on trail
Man concerned fire burned family heirlooms in workshop
Store clerk kills robbery suspect at Houston liquor store
Queen Elizabeth II writes her first Instagram post
More TOP STORIES News