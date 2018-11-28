TSU officials give 'all clear' after bomb threat

TSU Police Department has issued an “all clear” for the TSU campus. All evening classes remain cancelled. The University of Houston basketball game on campus for this evening will be played as schedule. TSU will have normal operations tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 29. #TexasSouthern — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Texas Southern University has issued an "all clear" for its campus after reports of a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.The university was prompted to cancel all classes and evacuate the area after a man reportedly called authorities and made a threat against the campus.Officials from Texas Southern University alerted the public with a tweet saying, in part, "Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled."Authorities told Eyewitness News that the Houston Emergency Dispatch received a call from a male who allegedly made a threat against TSU's campus around 1:30 p.m.Investigators say dispatch immediately called officers and started to evacuate the building.TSU officials sent "emergency warning" Tiger Alert texts and emails to students and staff advising them to evacuate the campus."We had a meeting in the science building when Dr. Lane took a phone call, and when he returned, he told us to evacuate because there was a bomb threat," TSU student Jaylan Jones said. "I was extremely nervous. I didn't feel comfortable or safe."Campus officials say all evening classes will remain cancelled, but the campus will return to normal operations Thursday.The Houston Cougars' basketball game set at H&PE Arena on campus is expected to go on as scheduled, the school added.