Travel

Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

The badge and TSA logo patch are seen on the uniform of a Transportation Security Administration employee at Lambert- St. Louis International Airport Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.

Except when a situation like this one in Seattle happens.

The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.

It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."

The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure.

"Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsachicken
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver slammed into 18-wheeler on I-10, DPS says
3 teens now charged in brutal beating of Brazoswood HS student
Houston rapper Lil' Troy survives big rig fire on I-10: 'I thank God'
Memorial-area store clerk shot in face expected to survive, HPD says
Harris Co. Jail inspection report shows troubling staff shortage
Dog rescued after owner caught on video dangling it over balcony
Teen injured after being shot in N. Harris Co., deputies say
Show More
Video shows man climb tree while waiting for ATM robbery victims
San Antonio-area school district reviews 400 books flagged by lawmaker
Lakewood's 'Good Samaritan' plumber to get reward, Crime Stoppers say
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected
Texas redistricting fight shines light on Galveston Co.'s redrawn map
More TOP STORIES News