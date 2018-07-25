Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early this morning, ABC-owned station KABC-TV reported.

According to witnesses, a man removed a pickax from a guitar case about 3 a.m. local time and smashed the red marble marker bearing the president's name on Hollywood Boulevard, KABC reported. Trump had received his place on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on "The Apprentice." Pictures show the pickax had been left at the scene amid the debris.

KABC reported that the suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police about 4:30 a.m. and that his identity has not been disclosed.

Days before he defeated Hillary Clinton at the ballot box in 2016, Trump's star was damaged by a man wielding a sledgehammer; that vandal had hidden in plain sight, dressed as a construction worker.

The suspect in that incident, James Lambert Otis, was arrested in 2016.

In 2017, Otis pleaded no contest to a felony count of vandalism. He was slapped with fines and given probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
