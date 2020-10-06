Pres. Trump supporter accused of punching man in viral video

DENTON, Texas -- A man told police in North Texas that a supporter of Pres. Donald Trump sucker-punched him outside a Buc-ee's store in an incident that was captured in a viral video this past weekend.The video shows Jason Lata, 44, in a hat, yelling profanities at the victim and screaming, "Turn it off!" as an anti-Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. Lata, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face.The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow, police said, according to news outlets. Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital and spoke with the victim about the incident.Denton police did not release details about whether a pro-Trump rally was taking place at the time.Lata turned himself in on Tuesday, and was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Lata was booked into jail with bail set at $15,000.