Pres. Trump supporter accused of punching man in viral video

DENTON, Texas -- A man told police in North Texas that a supporter of Pres. Donald Trump sucker-punched him outside a Buc-ee's store in an incident that was captured in a viral video this past weekend.
The video shows Jason Lata, 44, in a hat, yelling profanities at the victim and screaming, "Turn it off!" as an anti-Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. Lata, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face.
The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow, police said, according to news outlets. Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital and spoke with the victim about the incident.
Denton police did not release details about whether a pro-Trump rally was taking place at the time.
Lata turned himself in on Tuesday, and was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Lata was booked into jail with bail set at $15,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
