Pres. Trump says Texas is in 'great shape,' doesn't need military back up

President Donald Trump is praising Texas and its elected leaders for their response to protests and riots across the state.

Wednesday morning, the president retweeted a quote from Gov. Abbott saying the state doesn't need military force to deal with protesters because, "Texans can take care of Texas."



The president agreed saying, "Unlike other states that are poorly run and managed, Texas is in great shape, and the Southern Border Wall...puts it in even better position."

His statement came the morning after 60,000 Houstonians joined George Floyd's family for a march at city hall.

SEE MORE: Peaceful moments you missed during Houston George Floyd march
60,000 STRONG: Relive some of the most powerful and peaceful moments from Houston's march for George Floyd.



Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee in solidarity.

After the march was over, there were only about 200 arrests, which included people who blocked the streets and threw rocks at police. No one was hurt.

Houston police stressed the number of arrests was low considering the thousands who marched peacefully.

