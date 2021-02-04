President Donald Trump

House Dems ask former President Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial

By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.

Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmenttrialsenateu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Dems plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Judge Hidalgo reveals 'Stay Smart, Do Your Part' campaign on vaccine
Over 400 jobs available now in the Mahatma Gandhi District
Cold front on the way, chilly rain possible Friday
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Adult son shoots and kills father in Richmond, FBCSO says
Mattress Mack bets $3.4 million on Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl
Show More
Humble Rodeo saddles up for 2021 despite pandemic
500 million Facebook user phone numbers sold for $20 each
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Employers offer incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
More TOP STORIES News