election

Former President Donald Trump endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race

In a statement Saturday, Trump said his decision was "all about winning elections."
PHILADELPHIA. Pennsylvania -- Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's crowded Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support.

In a statement Saturday, Trump said his decision was "all about winning elections" as he announced his support for the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show."

Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Saturday, April 2, 2022.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke



"The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate," Trump said, in part. "Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you!"

Oz was competing for Trump's endorsement against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, served in Trump's administration.

Trump said in a radio interview last week that he was close to making a decision but had yet to make up his mind. "I do like the man," he said of Oz, "so we'll see what happens."

Trump had previously endorsed Sean Parnell in the race, but Parnell withdrew his candidacy amid allegations of abuse from his estranged wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniadonald trumpvotingelection
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
LULAC discusses ways to involve 'key Latino leadership' in districts
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Amanda Edwards joins 2023 race for Houston mayor
Harris County GOP asks for independent oversight of May elections
TOP STORIES
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Armed suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers, police say
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman shot, child critically hurt in apartment shooting in Texas City
Nice weekend, more active pattern returns next week
Show More
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown
4 shot and 1 dead in shootout at Al's Sports Bar on Westheimer
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Parents push for answers in death initially thought to be suicide
More TOP STORIES News