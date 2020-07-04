Business

President Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House voted on Wednesday to approve the extension of the program after the Republican-controlled Senate did the same.

Trump had been expected to sign the measure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businessu.s. & worldloanspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Celebrate 4th of July with Shell Freedom Over Texas
March for fallen Fort Hood Vanessa Guillen in Houston
Mask order won't be enforced by law enforcement in some places
5 dead after semi-trailer crash near Garner State Park
Trump entices masses with 4th of July event as virus cases rise
Watch Shell Freedom Over Texas, help a cause right from your sofa
HFD shortages force hundreds of firefighters to work overtime
Show More
Harris County bans gatherings of 10 or more people
Woman pulled gun during confrontation with Black mom
Beloved ice cream vendor killed in apparent robbery in Austin
COVID-19 survivor gives birth to healthy triplets
"Kill 'em." Hotze's voicemail to Gov. over rioters released
More TOP STORIES News